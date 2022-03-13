American International Group Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

