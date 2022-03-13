American International Group Inc. Sells 83,860 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -161.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

