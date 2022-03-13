American International Group Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,732 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.21. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.