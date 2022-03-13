American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$1.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

NASDAQ AOUT traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 513,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,855. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.