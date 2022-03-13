AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.62.
AmeriCann Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmeriCann (ACAN)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.