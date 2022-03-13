AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

