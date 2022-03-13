America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $2.93. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $6.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.61. The company has a market cap of $584.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

