Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,620,000 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the February 13th total of 11,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.36. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.
About Amgen (Get Rating)
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
