Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,620,000 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the February 13th total of 11,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.36. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

