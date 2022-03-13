Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to report $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

