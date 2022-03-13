Analysts Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Bentley Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,500,000 after purchasing an additional 860,903 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,286,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,144,000 after purchasing an additional 302,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,379,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,932,000 after purchasing an additional 208,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 878,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 821,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.