Analysts Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTRP. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTRP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,922. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

