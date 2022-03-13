Analysts Expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15).

Zacks Investment Research lowered Owlet from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owlet by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,813,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

