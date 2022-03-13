Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.29 Million

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will report sales of $402.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.82 million and the lowest is $376.46 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $374.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.