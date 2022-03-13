Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.29 Million

Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will report sales of $402.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.82 million and the lowest is $376.46 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $374.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.
VICI stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.
In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
