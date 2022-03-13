Analysts Set Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Price Target at €250.67

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €250.67 ($272.46).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €281.00 ($305.43) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($292.39) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($298.91) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($264.13) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($288.04) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV traded up €5.65 ($6.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching €203.75 ($221.47). 2,766,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($224.78). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €216.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €205.47.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.