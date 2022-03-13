Analysts Set Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Price Target at €250.67

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €250.67 ($272.46).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €281.00 ($305.43) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($292.39) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($298.91) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($264.13) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($288.04) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
FRA ALV traded up €5.65 ($6.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching €203.75 ($221.47). 2,766,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($224.78). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €216.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €205.47.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.