Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $20.45

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.45.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. RP Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 2,995,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,708. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.