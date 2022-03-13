Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) PT at $270.86

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.86.
Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Carvana stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.89.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
