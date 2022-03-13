Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) PT at $270.86

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.86.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Carvana by 16.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 28.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Carvana by 133,425.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.89.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

