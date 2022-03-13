Analysts Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target at $14.50

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
ING has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of ING traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,910,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,866. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.
ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
