Analysts Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target at $14.50

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

ING has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,910,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,866. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,118,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ING Groep by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.