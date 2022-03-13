Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) PT at $302.23

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.23.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.90. 5,195,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.93, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

