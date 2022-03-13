Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $45.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Natixis bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

