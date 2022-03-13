Analyzing Stem (STEM) & Its Peers

Stem (NYSE: STEM – Get Rating) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stem to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Stem alerts:

This table compares Stem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -123.31% -1.28% -2.58%

This table compares Stem and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.01 Stem Competitors $705.31 million $23.80 million -8.05

Stem’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s rivals have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stem and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem Competitors 102 599 957 21 2.53

Stem currently has a consensus target price of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 308.31%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 67.42%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Stem beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.