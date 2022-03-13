AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

