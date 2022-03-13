Andrew W. Verhalen Acquires 11,455 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -117.05 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ambarella by 3.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ambarella by 96.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

