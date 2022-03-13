Andrew W. Verhalen Acquires 11,455 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -117.05 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.
Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
