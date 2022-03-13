Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLS opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

