Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on APEMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($72.83) to €63.00 ($68.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aperam has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.54%.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

