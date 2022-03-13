Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 87,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. 96,837,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

