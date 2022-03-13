Applied Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,362 Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $137.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

