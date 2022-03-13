Applied Capital LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Applied Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $29.46 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

