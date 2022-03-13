Applied Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Applied Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.46 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.

