Applied Capital LLC Purchases 12,072 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 130,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

