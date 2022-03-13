Applied Capital LLC Sells 244 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Applied Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,555,000 after buying an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,435 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $53.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

