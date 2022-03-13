Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 16th

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $123.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

