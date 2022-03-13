Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lessened by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,808 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

AMAT opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

