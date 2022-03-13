Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

