Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $94.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.