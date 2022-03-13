Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $94.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

