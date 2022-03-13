Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.47. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 3,404 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 163,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $8,888,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

