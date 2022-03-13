Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.