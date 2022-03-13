Argon Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Argon has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $508,179.27 and approximately $69,089.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045900 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.47 or 0.06567673 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.07 or 0.99999904 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041720 BTC.
Argon Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “
Buying and Selling Argon
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
