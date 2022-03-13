Argus Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $132.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Argus from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.92.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

