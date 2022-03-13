Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

AEP stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

