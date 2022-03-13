Aries Wealth Management Buys New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

