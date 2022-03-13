Aries Wealth Management Invests $363,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.