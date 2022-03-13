Aries Wealth Management Invests $588,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after buying an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

