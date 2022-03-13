Aries Wealth Management Invests $743,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $28,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

EDIT opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

