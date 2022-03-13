Aries Wealth Management Makes New $428,000 Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

