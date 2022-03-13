Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 241,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 118,871 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

RCD opened at $129.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $124.99 and a 1-year high of $161.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

