Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $60.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZAF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. 2,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.