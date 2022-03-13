ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

