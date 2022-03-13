Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $6.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arrival traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 11,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,354,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

