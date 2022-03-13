Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $63.00 at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.23.

NYSE ASAN opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 278.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 81.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $3,157,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

