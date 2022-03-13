ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.73

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.73 and traded as high as C$42.42. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.42, with a volume of 415,326 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CSFB raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.72.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

