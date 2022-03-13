Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

ATER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aterian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aterian will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 3,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

